Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $183.18

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PWR opened at $199.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $202.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.80.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

