Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after buying an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $197,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

