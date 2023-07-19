Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) PT at $15.90

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 341.94%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

