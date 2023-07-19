Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

