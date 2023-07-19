Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
