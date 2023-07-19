Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $113.29

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.29.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

