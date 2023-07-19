Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $81.64

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Insider Activity at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,819. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.