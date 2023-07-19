StockNews.com Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Buy

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.36 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

