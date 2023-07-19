Evercore ISI Upgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to “Outperform”

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $30.32 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,686 shares of company stock worth $14,564,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 48.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 49,922 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.