Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFX. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.17.

TFX opened at $251.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

