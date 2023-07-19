Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Hold

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $245.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.24.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $239.79 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.54 and its 200-day moving average is $221.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

