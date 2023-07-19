Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIN. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $59.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $926.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

