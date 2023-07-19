Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $12.89.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.