Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGYY opened at C$20.24 on Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.14.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

