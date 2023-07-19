Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in June

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 538,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.7 days.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Melco International Development stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Melco International Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

