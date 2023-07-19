Mullen Group (MTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.00 million.
Mullen Group Trading Up 1.9 %
MTL stock opened at C$15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.88. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$11.49 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.85.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.