Mullen Group (MTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.00 million.

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.9 %

MTL stock opened at C$15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.88. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$11.49 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.85.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

