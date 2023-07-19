Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

GBCI stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,200 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,120.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,716.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after acquiring an additional 388,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,734,000 after purchasing an additional 65,836 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

