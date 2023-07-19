Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect Scholastic to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SCHL opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Scholastic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 56.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

