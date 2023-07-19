Mizuho Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $380.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.70.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $322.03 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,250 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.