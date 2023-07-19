DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Shares of DV opened at $41.03 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

