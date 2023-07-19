TD Securities Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TU. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TELUS has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.