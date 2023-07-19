Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $154,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 491,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,306.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $154,310.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 491,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,306.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,424,617 shares of company stock worth $14,130,894.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

