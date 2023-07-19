TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

TELUS stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

