KeyCorp Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $135.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.18.

PII opened at $132.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $132.72.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Polaris by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

