Mizuho Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $102.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.