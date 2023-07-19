Mizuho Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $620.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $597.12 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $602.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 304.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.