NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

