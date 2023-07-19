NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.09.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
