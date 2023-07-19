Citigroup Downgrades Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Neutral

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 891,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 394,727 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

