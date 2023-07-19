Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Bank of America raised their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.68.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $71.46 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,272.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,409 shares of company stock worth $7,177,497 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

