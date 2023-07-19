NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NG opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a current ratio of 40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.76. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

