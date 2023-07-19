Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.