The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
