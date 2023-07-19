The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

