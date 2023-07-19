Contrasting Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intchains Group and Intel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million 5.91 $51.50 million N/A N/A Intel $56.42 billion 2.55 $8.01 billion ($0.68) -50.74

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Intchains Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intchains Group and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A Intel -5.06% 3.06% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intchains Group and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 7 19 5 0 1.94

Intel has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Summary

Intel beats Intchains Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. It also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, the company offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

