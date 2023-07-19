Head to Head Survey: Seven & i (SVNDY) versus The Competition

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) is one of 393 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Seven & i to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Seven & i has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i’s peers have a beta of 2.27, indicating that their average share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 2.14% 9.08% 3.16% Seven & i Competitors -17.78% 5.32% 1.76%

Dividends

This table compares Seven & i and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seven & i pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven & i and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $90.44 billion $2.11 billion 20.19 Seven & i Competitors $12.03 billion $1.25 billion 20.22

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seven & i and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven & i Competitors 1395 4140 4185 49 2.30

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2,168.40%. Given Seven & i’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seven & i has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Seven & i beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

