Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $220.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.50.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

