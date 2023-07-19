Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) vs. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Head to Head Comparison

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 17.41% 16.29% 9.66% Expensify -15.11% -26.34% -11.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synopsys and Expensify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $5.08 billion 13.87 $984.59 million $5.93 78.07 Expensify $169.49 million 3.81 -$27.01 million ($0.31) -25.13

Risk & Volatility

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Synopsys has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Expensify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synopsys and Expensify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 1 10 0 2.91 Expensify 0 3 4 0 2.57

Synopsys presently has a consensus target price of $438.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Expensify has a consensus target price of $9.08, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Expensify’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Synopsys.

Summary

Synopsys beats Expensify on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Further, it provides security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. The company serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. Synopsys, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

