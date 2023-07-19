Reviewing Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and Edible Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 282.93%. Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 469.11%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Arcadia Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $8.25 million 0.48 -$15.38 million ($28.77) -0.16 Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.30 -$12.45 million ($38.97) -0.03

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Edible Garden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Edible Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edible Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -245.87% -63.53% -44.08% Edible Garden -112.80% -1,557.23% -140.81%

Volatility and Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edible Garden has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Arcadia Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

