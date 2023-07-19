Reviewing CISO Global (OTC:CISO) & Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (OTC:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -25.50% -24.95% CISO Global -119.09% -89.29% -64.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.50 million ($0.65) -9.91 CISO Global $46.55 million 0.65 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lightbridge and CISO Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lightbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lightbridge and CISO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

CISO Global has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,451.02%. Given CISO Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CISO Global is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lightbridge beats CISO Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

