Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.92 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $579,542. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

