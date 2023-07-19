Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVE. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

