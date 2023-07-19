Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $21.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Barclays dropped their target price on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Trinseo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trinseo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of TSE opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Featured Stories

