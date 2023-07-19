Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,022.30 ($39.52).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.96) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.26) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.92) price objective on Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,625 ($34.32) to GBX 2,405 ($31.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,330 ($30.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,334.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.94. Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,002.50 ($26.18) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($34.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,945.03%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

