Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $86.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Okta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta Stock Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,934,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,081,000 after purchasing an additional 407,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.