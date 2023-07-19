Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $86.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,934,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,081,000 after purchasing an additional 407,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.