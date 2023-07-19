Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $11.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.54.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 320,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 220,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

