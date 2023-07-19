Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $11.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.54.
WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of WOOF opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
