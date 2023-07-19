Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 89,937 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 250.0% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 793.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95,116 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

