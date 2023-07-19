Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $35.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.4 %

INVH opened at $34.83 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

