Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMB. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

