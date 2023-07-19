scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.16. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,911,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,465,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,314,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 800,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.