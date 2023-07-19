Head-To-Head Review: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF)

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) and MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Mosaic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mosaic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic and MustGrow Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic 15.08% 28.64% 14.64% MustGrow Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic $19.13 billion 0.65 $3.58 billion $8.07 4.65 MustGrow Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mosaic and MustGrow Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mosaic has higher revenue and earnings than MustGrow Biologics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mosaic and MustGrow Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic 3 8 2 0 1.92 MustGrow Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mosaic presently has a consensus target price of $46.53, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Mosaic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mosaic is more favorable than MustGrow Biologics.

Summary

Mosaic beats MustGrow Biologics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About MustGrow Biologics

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses. The company is also developing bioherbicide to treat unwanted plant growth for use in organic agriculture, home, and garden markets, as well as agriculture markets; and postharvest food preservation, an application in sprout, disease, and pathogen treatment for storage and food preservation markets. The company was formerly known as Duport Capital Ltd. and changed its name to MustGrow Biologics Corp. in March 2018. MustGrow Biologics Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

