Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $262.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.06.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $239.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hershey has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,836 shares of company stock worth $77,005,488. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

