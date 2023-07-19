Edward Jones Downgrades Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Hold

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

